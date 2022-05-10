Man drowns diving for 50kg of cocaine

A person diving to the ocean flooring off the coast of Newcastle’s port to retrieve an estimated $20m value of cocaine has drowned.

Emergency providers have been known as to Heron Road in Newcastle round 9.30am on Monday following stories of an unconscious diver on the shore.

Passers-by discovered the person unconscious and weighed down by diving gear close to the northern finish of the port.

They carried out CPR till paramedics arrived on the scene, however the man died on the scene.

Camera Icon Police retrieved a bag of cocaine with a road worth of $20 million from the water off the Newcastle coast. NSW Police Credit: Supplied

Numerous packages containing greater than 50kg of a white powder believed to be cocaine have been situated within the waters close to shore with an estimated potential road worth of $20 million.

It is believed the person had been trying to get the waterproof packages containing cocaine to the floor.

Early stories counsel the person had been discovered with a specialised system that allowed him to remain underwater for an prolonged time frame to gather the medicine.

A criminal offense scene was established and the marine police unit, together with divers, started looking out surrounding waters with the help of the Australian Border Force.

Various packages have been additionally discovered floating in waters the place the person’s physique was discovered.

Camera Icon A person has drowned whereas attempting to smuggle an estimated greater than 50 kilograms of cocaine to shore close to the Port of Newcastle. NSW Police Credit: Supplied

The man is but to be formally recognized and an investigation by the Organised Crime Squad and Australian Federal Police is now underway.

Detectives are working to analyze who the person is, what drug syndicate he could also be linked to, and the place the cocaine got here from.

They may even work to uncover the occasions that result in the person’s dying.

The drug bust comes after Australian authorities thwarted one other try and smuggle 178kg of cocaine from Brazil to Newcastle in 2021.