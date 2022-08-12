Man eats bhut jolokia chilli peppers for world record. Watch

Adding chilli to food is a private desire of individuals relying on their meals habits. However, who might have thought that this meals merchandise can be an merchandise utilizing which one can bag a world report? That is what Gregory Foster from the USA did by consuming a number of bhut jolokia chilli peppers in a single minute. A video displaying him creating the report was posted on-line and it has left folks surprised.

Guinness World Records (GWR) took to their official Facebook web page to share the video. “Most ghost peppers/bhut jolokia chilli peppers eaten in one minute. 110.50 g (3.98 oz) by Gregory Foster,” they wrote whereas sharing the video. The clip opens to point out the chilli papers are stored in entrance of the person. The participant then begins consuming them one after the other.” Turns out, Foster loves spicy meals and likewise grows his personal peppers. Over a long time, he ate spicy meals to construct his tolerance. “This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of the super-hot peppers,” he added.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has obtained over 99,000 views and greater than 1,300 likes. The video has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous feedback. “Oh no,” posted a Facebook person. “I got tons of these in the ground at home but I WOULD NEVER think about trying anything like this. Hahahaha,” expressed one other. “Woow,” wrote a 3rd