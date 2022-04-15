Man escapes custody while being transported west of Brisbane

A person has escaped custody in Ipswich in a single day whereas he was being transported to a facility.

The man, who was arrested for property offences, was being taken to a Roderick Street facility on Thursday when he broke free about 9pm and fled in the direction of Ellenborough Street.

Queensland police are looking for this man who escaped custody.

He is described as Aboriginal in look, 180 centimetres tall with an athletic construct, with black, quick curly hair with a rat’s tail and with brown eyes with thick bushy, black eyebrows.

At the time of his escape he was handcuffed on the entrance, sporting a light-blue shirt and blue-and-white light-coloured shorts. He was not sporting any sneakers.