Man faces murder charge over Qld death

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham21 hours ago
A person has been charged with homicide over the loss of life of a girl who was shot within the head at residence on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Police stated the 25-year-old lady was shot throughout a loud argument at a house on Coolum St, at Dicky Beach, about 9.30am on Friday.

She was dropped off at Caloundra Base Hospital with a extreme gunshot wound to her head and died later from her accidents.

A 30-year-old Narangba man has been denied police bail and is because of seem within the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.



