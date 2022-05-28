Man faces murder charge over Qld death

A person has been charged with homicide over the loss of life of a girl who was shot within the head at residence on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Police stated the 25-year-old lady was shot throughout a loud argument at a house on Coolum St, at Dicky Beach, about 9.30am on Friday.

She was dropped off at Caloundra Base Hospital with a extreme gunshot wound to her head and died later from her accidents.

A 30-year-old Narangba man has been denied police bail and is because of seem within the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Saturday morning.