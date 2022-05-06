Man Facing Charges In 2010 New Bedford Rape After Rape Kit Went Untested For Years

NEW BEDFORD (CBS) — A 47-year-old Worcester man is now going through prices in reference to a 2010 rape. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s workplace, the sufferer’s rape package was amongst 1,148 kits that hadn’t been totally examined in Bristol County alone.

Scott Trudeau was indicted by a Bristol County Grand Jury on prices of aggravated rape and assault and battery.

According to the D.A., on March 18, 2010, a 23-year-old girl was strolling in New Bedford when she was attacked by two males. “She was struck in the head and then dragged to a secluded area, where one of the men (this defendant) raped her while the other one held her down. She could not see or identify them because they were wearing hooded sweatshirts.”

The sufferer’s rape package was examined in February 2022, and Trudeau, who was federally convicted in 2015 of kid sexual exploitation, got here again as a match.

Testing for the beforehand untested kits started in April 2021 after COVID delayed an initiative funded in 2019.

Trudeau is at present on federal probation after serving a federal sentence for a separate intercourse crime. A dangerousness listening to for this case was scheduled for Tuesday in Superior Court on the Justice Center.