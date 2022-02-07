Man falls from electric bike, Apple watch saves his life. Here’s how

An Apple Watch has been credited for saving a person’s life. The incident came about in California when the person fell down from the electrical bike that he was using.

Hermosa Beach Police Department obtained a name round 1:30 am on January 22, reviews Fox News. Upon receiving the decision, the cops responded and located the proprietor of the watch unconscious. Turns out, the watch robotically dialed the emergency providers quantity after detecting the person’s fall.

The man mendacity subsequent to his bike was bleeding when officers arrived on the scene. So, they immediately handled him on the scene after which took him to an area hospital. The man was launched just a few days later after being fully handled for his accidents.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch Series 4 or greater are equipped with a fall detection function. If you have got a tough fall while you’re sporting the watch, it sounds an alarm and shows an alert. You can select the choice to contact the emergency providers or dismiss it. However, if the watch detects that you just’re motionless for a few minute, it robotically makes the decision. This is what occurred within the case of the person who fell from his bike.

What are your ideas on this incident?