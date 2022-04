NEW YORK — A 20-year-old Brooklyn man was fatally shot on a playground in Crown Heights.

Police had been despatched to St. Andrew’s Playground on Atlantic Avenue simply after 6:30 p.m. on Friday after getting a report of photographs fired.

Officers discovered Daquan Trantham with a number of gunshot wounds.

Trantham was taken to the hospital, the place he was pronounced lifeless.

So far, no arrests have been made.





