Man fatally shot during youth football game near Dallas

A person was killed throughout a youth soccer sport in Lancaster, Texas, Saturday night time after an argument escalated right into a taking pictures, based on police.

Witnesses instructed Lancaster police that the teaching employees and officers had gotten right into a disagreement that grew to become bodily, resulting in the taking pictures.

Lancaster police stated they’re looking for Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew,” the Lancaster Police Department stated in a press launch. “During the disagreement, the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male.”

The man was taken to a hospital, the place he later died, based on Lancaster police.

The sufferer was recognized Sunday as Michael “Mike” Hickmon, a youth soccer coach, based on the household, who has launched an announcement.

“On behalf of the Hickmon family we would like to thank everyone for the onslaught of [love] we’ve received,” the household stated in an announcement. “This is a very difficult time for our family and community. Michael was our everything. He was incredibly kind and generous. He loved to laugh and make others laugh. He could also be sarcastic and drive you crazy. But we loved him, because all of those things made him, him.”

“Mike loved his family,” the assertion continued. “He adored his wife. He loved being a dad and grandpa. He was a great provider. The best brother you could ask for. He loved football and boxing, he went to as many fights as he could. He loved boxing so much, he also worked boxing matches. He loved to travel. Our family is grieving. Hard. Right now we don’t see an end to our grief. But what I know for sure is… We will find a way to move forward. We don’t have a choice. We miss him immensely. We always will. We will love him forever.”

The taking pictures occurred at round 8:50 p.m. on the Lancaster Community Park, Lancaster police officers stated within the press launch. An investigation is ongoing.

Police stated if individuals have any details about Yaqub Salik Talib’s whereabouts, please contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756.

Lancaster is positioned in Dallas County.

ABC News’ Nic Uff, Marcus Moore and Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.