Man fatally stabs roommate in NYC apartment

A person fatally stabbed his roommate throughout a combat inside their Brooklyn residence on Thursday evening, police and sources mentioned.

Officers responding to a name of an assault at 641 Crown St. in Crown Heights at about 7 p.m. found a 45-year-old with a stab wound to his chest at about, police mentioned.

The sufferer was taken to Kings County Hospital and pronounced lifeless.

The man’s suspected killer – his 40-year-old roommate – later surrendered to police on the 77th Precinct, police sources mentioned.

It was unclear what sparked the lethal dispute.

No fees have been filed as of early Friday.