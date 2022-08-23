Man fighting for life after medication bungle at Perth hospital

“You don’t go into hospital and then all of a sudden you then end up in ICU. What’s happened here?” A South Metropolitan Health Service spokeswoman stated Fiona Stanley Hospital was unable to supply an in depth response as a result of affected person confidentiality. “We acknowledge this must be a difficult time for the family and we will continue to directly engage with them on the patient’s care,” she stated. “Our focus is on providing the highest levels of clinical care and we take all complaints seriously. “Investigating complaints and the care we give is an important mechanism for the hospital as it is an opportunity to determine what occurred and how; and to identify how things might be, or should be, done in the future.”

The spokeswoman stated any outcomes of the assessment can be shared with the household as a part of its open disclosure course of. Loading Health Minister Amber Jade Sanderson stated there can be an investigation into the “unfortunate incident”. “We take these incidences very seriously and there’ll be a full and thorough investigation.” Sanderson stated it was too early to say whether or not there have been cultural points that impacted on Darshan’s care.

“I couldn’t tell you whether it was a factor in this instance, but that will certainly be fleshed out for the investigation and that’s why it’s important we let it run its course,” she stated. Couper stated it was evident hospital workers had been below strain from the time Darshan introduced to the emergency division along with his son and daughter. He stated Darshan sat in emergency for greater than 4 hours, his situation deteriorating whereas his son stored repeatedly attended the nurses’ desk requesting assist. “It wasn’t until he got so bad that they finally admitted him,” he stated. “The nurses said they’re very tired. They’re also stressed in regards to the number of patients per nurse.”

Couper has written to the well being minister however he doesn’t need an investigation. Loading “We know what has happened,” he stated. “The doctors have admitted it. The nurses have admitted it. Now what is most important is Darshan’s care. “But at the end of the day we need to get on and fix this so it doesn’t happen to anyone else ever again.”