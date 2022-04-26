Man Finds 60-Year-Old McDonal’s Meal In bathroom Wall, Says “Fries Still Crispy”

The photograph was posted by the person who discovered it on Reddit.

A person in Illinois, United States, discovered a 60-year-old McDonald’s meal in his toilet wall throughout a renovation. The man posted about it on Reddit, the place he stated the scent of the quick meals shocked him.

The man, recognized as Rob by the New York Post, stated the meal was discovered “wrapped up in an old rag”, with a packet of half-finished French fries.

Since being posted 5 days in the past, the put up has acquired 216 feedback on Reddit. Rob too is replying to customers who’re gobsmacked by the invention.

Rob stated he’s “pretty sure” that the meal has been there since 1959, when his dwelling was constructed. He added that the fries had been nonetheless “perfectly crispy”.

The man additionally stated that he was relieved to seek out that the wrapped paper contained solely fries and never one thing extra sinister.

“Hey you now are the oldest McD in the walls find so far. I was the winner with it from 2001. You obliterated that,” a Reddit person commented on his put up.

“I need to check inside my walls now,” added one other. “McDonald’s fries never go bad. It’s just an urban legend,” a 3rd person commented.

One person pointed to the “5 second rule”, to which customers stated on this case “70 year rule applies”.

One person requested Rob if there was any renovation performed earlier than the present one, to which he replied, “Definitely no recent renovations done in the bathroom I found it in. It was stuck in the original plaster behind and old toilet paper holder.”

Rob additional revealed that the household lives near one of many authentic McDonald’s places in Crystal Lake. Interestingly, the outlet first opened its door in 1959 – the identical 12 months Rob’s home was constructed.