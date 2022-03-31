Man finds ‘alien’ that looks like ‘dehaired possum’ with claws washed up on Australian beach

A person taking a morning stroll on an Australian seaside stumbled throughout a creature that he says could also be from out of this world.

Instagram user Alex Tan posted the video of the lifeless animal or attainable “extraterrestrial” on Tuesday with tons of of individuals commenting on what they assume it’s.

“This is something you see when people claim they’ve found aliens,” he mentioned within the clip. “How weird is that?”

Tan mentioned it regarded like a “dehaired possum” however regarded totally different from something he had ever encountered.

People within the feedback mentioned it may very well be a lifeless rat or a lifeless carcass of a kangaroo.

“Maybe a mini Chupacabra,” one use commented.

“I am almost certain it’s a ringtail possum. Skull and dentition match up, hands look the same and the size is about right too,” one other typed.

Tan mentioned he was genuinely fascinated by what the creature is and even named it “little buddy.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Tan for remark.

He closed the video by saying it was an “extraterrestrial.”

This is not the primary time a bizarre creature has been discovered washed up on a seaside or floating within the water.

Last December, a person in California searching for dolphins found a ‘mutilated shark alien’ fish that regarded prefer it was “bitten in half.” It turned out to be a Sunfish, that are bullet-like in form and normally keep near the floor of the water to absorb the solar.

Giant sunfish noticed off the coast of Laguna Beach in California

A month earlier than that, a person stumbled upon a rare deep-sea monster referred to as a Pacific soccer fish on a San Diego seaside.

“You know, I go to the beach fairly often, so I’m familiar with the territory, but I’ve never seen an organism that looked quite as fearsome as this,” Jay Beiler told NBC San Diego.

