Man fired after sick act caught on camera

A employee has been sacked after he shared a video of an “incredibly stupid and dangerous” act on his personal Facebook account.

A New Jersey snow plough employee was fired after he posted a video exhibiting him intentionally push an enormous pile of slush and snow onto two Orthodox Jewish males strolling on the street, a report mentioned.

The video, which circulated on social media final week, was taken by the passenger within the snow plough because it approached two unsuspecting males carrying conventional Orthodox clothes in Lakewood in Ocean County within the US.

As they attain the boys, the motive force drops the plough, directing a large white wave of snow onto the 2 earlier than the employees burst into laughter and drive away, the New York Post reviews.

The video, posted and deleted on the Facebook account of Donny Klarmann, was captioned “This one’s for you JC”.

Waste Management just lately introduced that one of many people within the video had been fired after a suspension. It’s unclear whether or not the person fired was the motive force or the passenger.

“While the incident did not involve a company vehicle or company equipment, the employee associated with this social media post is no longer employed with Waste Management,” the corporate mentioned in a press release on Tuesday, obtained by NJ.com.

“The conduct of this former employee is unacceptable and not in accordance with WM’s code of conduct, commitments and values.”

The firm mentioned it had met with Jewish leaders in New Jersey and New York within the aftermath of the video.

No costs have been filed in opposition to both of the 2 males but, a spokesman for the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office instructed the outlet.

The Lakewood Police Department remains to be investigating the incident.

Lakewood has a inhabitants of over 135,000, based on the newest census knowledge. A majority of its residents are Orthodox.

Mayor Ray Coles mentioned he was “appalled and shaken” after viewing the video.

“Not only was it cruel but it was also incredibly stupid and dangerous,” Mr Coles mentioned in a press release, obtained by the Times of Israel.

“The plough could easily have thrown chunks of ice or rock and seriously injured or killed either of the victims.

“I am glad to know our police department is investigating all aspects of this incident.”

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and has been reproduced with permission