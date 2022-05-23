Man flees officers in stolen car with kids, pregnant woman inside: Police

A person in Memphis, Tennessee, was detained twice on Friday after escaping from authorities following a police pursuit by which he was driving a stolen automobile that had his two youngsters and their pregnant mom inside.

Local police stated that the suspect, 27-year-old Jarvis Jones, was reportedly driving a stolen Infiniti earlier than officers tried to drag him over, native information station WREG-TV reported, citing court docket paperwork.

Investigators with the Auto Theft Task Force have been capable of verify that the Infiniti was stolen after operating the automobile’s tag when the automobile pulled into the Creekside Meadow Apartments complicated, in line with an arrest affidavit cited by Fox 13 Memphis. Investigators have been already recovering two stolen autos on the complicated.

Jones then made a U-turn and fled from police. Officers tried to drag him over as he drove away at 70 miles per hour and made his approach out and in of site visitors with “apparent disregard for other driver’s safety,” Fox 13 Memphis reported.

The suspect then hit a curb, jumped out of the automobile, and dropped a handgun on the bottom and ran, in line with authorities, who added that the gun was loaded with 14 reside rounds within the journal. No particulars have been revealed about whether or not or not the mom and her youngsters have been harmed throughout the pursuit.

Officers have been capable of meet up with Jones and detained him. The motive behind the automobile theft was not disclosed, however Jones instructed police that the “keys are my baby mama’s, the keys to the stolen car right here in my pocket,” in line with the affidavit cited by Fox 13 Memphis.

However, it was not lengthy earlier than Jones managed to free himself from his handcuffs and escaped once more, in line with WREG-TV. He was caught shortly afterwards and brought into custody.

Jones has been charged with two counts of kid abuse and neglect, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, escape, two counts of evading arrest, reckless driving, theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, and illegal possession of a weapon, in line with Fox 13 Memphis.

Newsweek reached out to the Memphis Police Department for remark.

An analogous incident in Virginia was reported final October when a woman stole a car that had the proprietor’s 5 youngsters inside. The girl was reportedly strolling from the scene of a automobile crash earlier than she jumped in a bystander’s automobile and sped away. Police stated on the time that “​​the five children were extremely shaken, but unharmed during the incident.”

The suspect, Markell Hancox, was charged with 5 counts of second-degree kidnapping, larceny of a motorcar, and leaving the scene of the accident. She was held on a $210,000 bond.