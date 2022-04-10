Man found dead in car outside Queensland police station

A person has been discovered useless in a automobile outdoors a Queensland police station on Sunday.

Officers discovered the person in a ute outdoors Warwick police station, about 125 kilometres south-east of Brisbane, simply earlier than 8.30am.

FILE IMAGE: Warwick police station. Credit:Google Maps

It is just not believed officers have been responding to a triple-zero name, however slightly, they merely got here throughout the physique.

The man has been recognized and police are within the strategy of notifying his subsequent of kin. He was aged in his 50s.