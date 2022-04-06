Man found dead in cell at Rancho Cucamonga jail

A person who was being held on the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga was declared useless after jail workers discovered him unresponsive Monday morning, authorities confirmed.

Deputies found that 63-year-old David Floyd Rains was not respiration round 9:08 a.m. and known as for jail medical workers, in accordance with a press release Tuesday by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He couldn’t be revived and was pronounced useless.

Mara Rodriguez, a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, mentioned deputies had been conducting routine morning checks after they noticed Rains was unresponsive in his cell.

He had been arrested on suspicion of legal threats and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on Feb. 26, deputies mentioned. Rains was transferred to the Rancho Cucamonga jail March 1 after a medical analysis confirmed he had “multiple health issues.”

Authorities didn’t specify the well being circumstances, and Rodriguez mentioned that info was not obtainable Tuesday.

Rains was receiving medical remedy on the West Valley Detention Center, deputies mentioned. Authorities didn’t disclose what sort of care he was supplied.

His physique was taken to the the San Bernardino County coroner’s workplace for an post-mortem, deputies mentioned.

Further details about the investigation and the circumstances behind Rains’ dying weren’t obtainable Tuesday.