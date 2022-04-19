Man found guilty of raping, killing British lodge owner in Limpopo after years on the run | News24

Andrea Imbayarwo was discovered responsible of rape and homicide within the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane.

A person who attacked a retired British lodge proprietor at Rra-Ditau lodge in Thabazimbi, Limpopo was discovered responsible of rape and homicide within the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Andrea Imbayarwo attacked Christine Robinson on the lodge on 30 July 2014.

He labored on the lodge on the time.

After six years on the run, he was arrested in Crosby, Johannesburg in July 2020.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Judge Marisa Naude-Odendaal discovered the State’s submission that Imbayarwo had dedicated the crime and had gone on the run was in line with proof of among the witnesses.

However, Naude-Odendaal discovered that it was unbelievable Imbayarwo had a “relationship” with Robinson and had consensual sexual activity together with her the evening earlier than her physique was found.

The choose additionally discovered it was extremely unbelievable that Imbayarwo couldn’t discover time to return to Thabazimbi to fetch his private belongings.

The choose mentioned:

He knew he was on the run and that Robinson is lifeless. There had been contradictions in his proof.

Imbayarwo was discharged on a rely of theft with aggravating circumstances after his lawyer, Desmond Nonyane, introduced an utility when it comes to Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

He was additionally discharged on costs of burglary and the contravention of the Immigration Act.

The case continues on Thursday for pre-sentencing procedures.

