Man found in bushland days after disappearing from aged care facility
A person with dementia has been discovered alive in bushland after he went lacking from his aged care dwelling in Sydney’s south two days in the past.
Police and different emergency companies launched a large-scale seek for Peter Elwin, 76, after he did not return to the power on The Avenue, in Heathcote. He was final seen leaving the house about 11am on Friday.
Just earlier than 7.30am on Sunday, a member of the general public discovered Elwin in bushland within the Royal National Park.
He is being assessed by paramedics for dehydration and publicity and will likely be taken to St George Hospital for remedy.
Inspector Gary Ford from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command thanked the general public for his or her help.
“This is a great outcome and a relief for all emergency services involved in the search,” he mentioned.
Police had beforehand held grave fears for Elwin resulting from his dementia and different medical circumstances which required common remedy.
“We are extremely concerned for Peter’s welfare given he has been missing for more than 24 hours and as he lives with dementia, he could be confused and not know how to get home,” Ford mentioned on Saturday.
“Our searches today have concentrated on Heathcote East as well as the nearby national park. I would urge everyone to keep a look out for him but also for local residents to check their yards and properties.”
