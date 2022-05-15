Man found in bushland days after disappearing from aged care facility

Peter Elwin went lacking from his aged care facility on Friday.

A person with dementia has been discovered alive in bushland after he went lacking from his aged care dwelling in Sydney’s south two days in the past.

Police and different emergency companies launched a large-scale seek for Peter Elwin, 76, after he did not return to the power on The Avenue, in Heathcote. He was final seen leaving the house about 11am on Friday.

Just earlier than 7.30am on Sunday, a member of the general public discovered Elwin in bushland within the Royal National Park.

He is being assessed by paramedics for dehydration and publicity and will likely be taken to St George Hospital for remedy.