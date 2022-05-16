Man found shot dead in taxi in Vereeniging | News24

A person was discovered lifeless inside a taxi exterior a main faculty in De Deur.

The suspects drove off in a white Cressida and Ford Bantam.

Police are investigating a case of homicide.

A person was discovered lifeless following a capturing on Monday morning in De Deur, Vereeniging.

The incident occurred on the nook of the R82 and Rose Road the place police discovered two deserted taxis riddled with bullet holes.

Police responded to a grievance of a capturing going down within the space.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello stated, “On arrival the member found a man shot dead inside one of the two taxis.”

She informed News24 the had police obtained data that the suspects drove off in a white Cressida and a Ford Bantam bakkie.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage and police will be investigating a case of murder,” Sello stated.

Monday’s capturing comes after a pupil was killed during a suspected taxi battle that played out in front of De Deur Primary School in March.

