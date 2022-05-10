Man From Oakland County Wins $242K Fantasy 5 Jackpot

(CBS DETROIT) – An Oakland County man was in disbelief after successful a $242,256 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 65-year-old participant matched the Fantasy 5 numbers within the April 30 drawing to win the large prize: 14-16-25-29-39.

The successful ticket was bought on the BP gasoline station, positioned at 1365 West Maple Road in Clawson.

“When I was cashing out at the gas station, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was over $200,000, so I decided to purchase a few tickets,” mentioned the participant. “I forgot I had purchased the tickets until I saw them in my wallet a few days later.”

He continued and mentioned, “When I checked the winning numbers on the Lottery app, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I decided to get on my computer and check the numbers on the Lottery website to make sure there wasn’t a glitch on the app. When I confirmed the numbers a second time and saw that the winning ticket was purchased in Clawson, it finally sunk in that I won. Winning is an excellent feeling!”

Michigan Lottery officers say the participant not too long ago visited Lottery headquarters to say the large prize.

He plans to begin faculty funds for his grandchildren together with his winnings after which save the rest for retirement.

