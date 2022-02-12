Man gets 18 years for stealing R1.2m meant for Walter Sisulu University students, staff | News24

Eastern Cape police uncovered a well-organised syndicate stealing cash meant for college kids and workers of Walter Sisulu University.

Siyambonga Mhlakaza was sentenced on Friday to 18 years in jail for stealing R1.2 million from the college.

Some of the cash stolen was donated to the college for college kids by billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s basis.

An Eastern Cape man who stole R1.2 million meant to financially help needy Walter Sisulu University college students has been sentenced to 18 years in jail.

Siyambonga Mhlakaza diverted funds from numerous sources, together with the Motsepe Foundation and NSFAS, which had been meant to enter college students’ financial institution accounts.

The Rhodes University dropout instructed the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court he labored with an official from the college’s monetary help bureau on the scheme.

On Friday, the 35-year-old was sentenced to 18 years for cash laundering and 15 years for 81 counts of fraud, which had been handled as one.

The courtroom ordered the sentences to run concurrently.

Mhlakaza pleaded responsible, admitting to having been a part of a scheme that noticed allowances, meant for financially deprived college students and the salaries of educational workers, diverted to his financial institution accounts.

On Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated at the least 81 college students, a few of whom dropped out because of monetary challenges, had been affected.

“In his plea explanation, Mhlakaza claimed to have been approached by a WSU [Walter Sisulu University] employee working at the financial aid bureau section, who asked for his bank accounts to deposit funds in them.

“He stated the monetary challenges he confronted then, made him agree,” added NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

Tyali said Mhlakaza did not reveal the university employee’s name to authorities but admitted he gave the person his banking details.

Subsequently, deposits, ranging between R6 000 and R89 000, were made into his accounts between April and June 2016.

“He additional acknowledged to the courtroom that he transferred the cash to totally different financial institution accounts he held with totally different banks to hide, disguise the character, supply, location, disposition and motion of the cash, which he spent for his profit.”

Tyali added Mhlakaza also confessed he called Intellimali, a private company responsible for distributing allowance to students, and pretended to be a qualifying student who wanted to check allowances and change his banking details.

He said Intellimali officials would then deposit funds due to these fake students’ different accounts.

“WSU launched an inside investigation after the alarm was raised by one of many college students whose allowance was not paid into her account. The investigation revealed that funds from the Motsepe Foundation and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme had been diverted to Mhlakaza and different individuals.”

Tyali added the subsequent investigation by the Eastern Cape Commercial Investigation’s Sergeant Thembani Langeni led to Mhlakaza’s arrest in May 2021.

He was arrested and charged with his alleged accomplices – Nolufefe Matera, Sibongiseni Matshamba and Loyiso Siyo.

The three have pleaded not guilty and their trial, which is scheduled for 16 March 2022, has been separated from Mhlakaza’s.

Prosecutor advocate Ncedo Buso implored the court to sentence Mhlakaza to a direct imprisonment term of not less than 15 years.

He argued not even a single cent of the money defrauded and laundered by Mhlakaza had been recovered.

Buso said Mhlakaza’s admission of guilt was not a sign of remorse but he saw that the evidence against him was overwhelming.

When delivering the sentence, according to Tyali, magistrate Shylock Ndengezi agreed with Buso and warned university officials, who were in the gallery, the mastermind behind the elaborate scheme was still unknown and in their midst because Mhlakaza refused to reveal his identity.

“Your conduct had far-reaching devastating penalties to the way forward for poor college students,” Ndengezi told Mhlakaza.

The NPA welcomed the sentence.

“We hope it should function a deterrent to different would-be white collar criminals,” it stated in an announcement on Friday.

