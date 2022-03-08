Man gifts ring to step-daughter while marrying her mom. Watch wholesome video

A video of a touching second exhibiting a person gifting a ring to his step-daughter was not too long ago posted on-line. The video exhibits the candy gesture on the a part of the person who married the little woman’s mother. In the touching scene witnessed on the marriage ceremony, the person is seen kneeling down and placing a hoop on his step daughter’s finger. The video was uploaded by Good News Correspondent a day in the past and it has been considered greater than 24,000 instances until now.

In the video, the person is seen sporting a groom’s apparel and the little woman is wearing an exquisite crimson robe. The clip opens to point out the person kneeling down in entrance of the woman and chatting with her. Within moments, he exhibits her a hoop after which helps her to place it on. The video is posted with a number of emoticons as caption.

Watch the lovely video beneath:

“What a beautiful man! That little girl is so fortunate. And, thank you for the positive posts; they do all of our hearts good,” commented an Instagram consumer. “So precious, so beautiful and important,” stated one other.

Another consumer commented, “She loves him look at her little face listening to every word he is saying, so adorable.” “Thank you for these beautiful posts at a time the world is in such distress. You get me through my days,” stated a fourth. “He is the actual gentleman,” wrote one more together with coronary heart emojis.

What are your ideas about this heartfelt gesture?