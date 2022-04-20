Man given suspended sentence for filming burned Grenfell Tower model

A British man has been given a suspended jail sentence after sharing a video of a burning mannequin of Grenfell Tower.

The 49-year-old from south London admitted to filming the “grossly offensive” clip and sending it on WhatsApp.

He was given a 10-week suspended sentence by Westminster magistrates court docket on Wednesday, after initially being discovered not responsible in 2019.

The viral clip had prompted outrage on social media and was described as “vile” by a relative of one of many 72 victims of the 2017 hearth.

In the clip, a cardboard mannequin of the west London tower was set alight at a bonfire evening occasion in November 2018, whereas folks will be heard laughing.

A sufferer affect assertion learn out in court docket on behalf of the Grenfell victims mentioned the general response of the neighborhood to the video was considered one of “shock, horror and outrage.”