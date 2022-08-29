Man goes on a ‘date’ with non-playable character, netizens react to game-like date. Watch

Remember the occasions when roaming the Vice City was one of many thrilling issues to do after getting back from faculty? If sure, then this viral video will refresh your childhood reminiscences through which a person goes on his first ’date’ with a non-playable character or NPC just like the one in video games. The video will depart you considering if the girl is an precise gaming character or an actual human.

The viral video was posted by Instagram customers Nicki and Loczek from Poland. The video reveals a girl appearing like a non-playable character within the gaming world on a ‘date’. It opens to indicate a textual content insert that provides context to the clip. “First date with NPC.” The person posted the video with the caption, “What should we do on the second date?”

Watch the attention-grabbing video right here:

The video was posted on July 6 and it amassed greater than eight million views and remains to be counting. The video additionally prompted a number of customers to publish feedback with options for the subsequent ‘date’ with NPC.

One of the customers commented, “Talk to strangers, tell them you have completed a mission and that you’re waiting for your gold. ” Commenting on the girl’s distinctive appearing abilities, a person posted, “I’m starting to wonder if y’all are even real humans.” “Take her to the beach!! Or the mall,” commented a 3rd person. “There is no emotion in her eyes, and it’s perfect,” expressed a fourth. “Amazing. She is an artist. To recreate that motion requires stressful muscle control. Kudos to the concept and team” commented the fifth person.