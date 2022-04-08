Man grows mini garden on roof of rickshaw, pic impresses people

With temperatures hovering excessive, individuals throughout the country try out numerous methods to maintain themselves and their environment cool. There are additionally tons of posts concerning the identical on social media. Amid them, an image posted on Twitter has now captured individuals’s consideration. The picture exhibits a mini backyard on the roof of a rickshaw. There is an opportunity that the put up will make you wish to applaud the person too.

Erik Solheim, a Norwegian diplomat, posted the picture on Twitter. “This Indian man grew grass on his rickshaw to stay cool even in the heat. Pretty cool indeed!” he wrote whereas posting the image. The picture exhibits the motive force of the rickshaw sitting on his car whose roof is roofed with well-trimmed grass. Not simply that, a number of potted vegetation are additionally stored on the facet of the car.

Though it’s unknown when the image was captured, the place it’s from or when it was first shared on-line, a put up with the identical picture was shared again in 2021 on a Facebook page known as Assam Alert. “#Innovation l This man grew grass on his rickshaw to save his ride from the heat,” they wrote whereas posting the picture.

Take a have a look at the put up shared on Twitter:

Since being shared, the put up has gathered greater than 20,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback.

“Wonderful…. Salute to your innovation and your skills to grow such healthy plants,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “That’s actually very innovative, other rickshaw drivers should also do that cause its April and temperature is already above 42 degrees,” posted one other. “A novel idea to stay cool in this hot summer. Appreciate him for thinking in those lines. And a good way to attract customers,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the put up?