Man held after police find fraudulent document factory inside Joburg apartment | News24

Officers got a tip-off whereas patrolling on foot throughout Operation OkaeMolao.

Police imagine the suspect shouldn’t be working alone and may very well be a part of a syndicate.

A person was arrested after police found fraudulent paperwork have been being produced inside his house in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

A resident tipped law enforcement officials off about a person manufacturing unlawful paperwork whereas they have been on foot patrol throughout Operation OkaeMolao, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela advised News24.

The suspect generated virtually each qualification, or competency certificates requested, together with financial institution playing cards and Sassa playing cards News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

Officers confiscated a pc and arduous drives allegedly used to provide the paperwork.

“The individual [allegedly] produced almost every qualification or documentation you can think of and when police entered the building, they found him busy producing the documents on his computer.

“This contains matric certificates, firearm licences, driver’s licences, diplomas, journey paperwork, and Covid certificates,” Mawela said

All the documents that were found in the suspect’s house were confiscated and taken to the Hillbrow police station.

Police believe he might be part of a syndicate.

“This individual has been lengthy within the enterprise, among the paperwork date again from 2020 and this man shouldn’t be working alone, it is a syndicate in its nature [as] folks have been being handed different folks’s data on once they [are] leaving,” he added.

Police plan on tracing any alleged accomplices through his phone and computer.

Mawela said the suspect was still in custody and the police would investigate if there were any other charges or cases against him.

The were hundreds of fake identification found in possession of the Zimbabwean man. News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

During the patrol, the police were accompanied by immigration officers.

Twenty-four undocumented suspects were also arrested.

