Man Held At Jaipur Airport With Gold Worth Rs 19.45 Lakh Hidden In Shoes

Jaipur:

A person was detained on the Jaipur International Airport upon his arrival from Dubai for carrying gold paste valued at Rs 19.45 lakh hid inside his footwear, a customs official stated Friday.

According to the official, the person’s behaviour brought about suspicion among the many safety personnel as he was about at hand over his baggage, together with the footwear, to an individual who had come to obtain it on the airport.

The man was detained after a short chase, officers stated.

While looking him, yellowish granular paste packed in two clear polyethene capsules and wrapped in paper was discovered hid contained in the footwear, the customs official stated.

The official stated that 369.90 gram gold of 99.50 per cent purity was extracted from the paste and seized below the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

