Man helps pregnant Tinder date in labour

A lady met her accomplice on Tinder when she was six-and-a-half months pregnant. He was by her aspect when she gave beginning on their fourth date.

This labour of affection was fairly literal – and got here a lot before anticipated.

When 20-year-old Alyssa Hodges and 25-year-old Max Silvy matched on Tinder, Hodges was upfront about the truth that she was pregnant – however neither anticipated Silvy to assist her give beginning on their fourth date, the New York Post studies.

“I was about six-and-a-half-months pregnant when I went on Tinder, and I clearly stated that on my bio,” Hodges, a Brisbane, Australia, resident informed Kennedy News.

“I didn’t want to lead anyone on, so I was being open and honest. I wanted them to know what they were getting into right off the bat.”

Usually, such a disclaimer would flip Silvy off, however he instantly fancied Hodges regardless of it.

“There was something that caught my eye about Alyssa. Normally I wouldn’t swipe right on a pregnant girl, but there was just something about her,” stated the civil servant.

The pair hit it off, however Silvy needed to journey ceaselessly for work quickly after they met, in order that they’d solely gone on three dates when their fourth got here up.

Hodges was supposed to select up Silvy from the airport, however he ended up needing to satisfy her within the hospital, as that day ended up being the one on which her water broke.

“On the day I went into labour, I was meant to be picking Max up from the airport as he was coming back from a work trip. That was the plan, but I ended up texting him saying, ‘I’m so sorry, you’ll have to get a taxi. I’m going into labour,” recalled Hodges of the day in September 2021.

“He hopped into a taxi when he got off the plane and came to the hospital and was there for me. My mum was also there supporting me, but she had a holiday, so she was here and there. Max was there for me through the whole labour and birth.”

Her labour ended up lasting a whole week, with Hodges despatched house from the hospital solely to return a number of occasions over the course of many days.

Silvy stayed along with her all the time, even taking break day work to assist her via her extended contractions and after, to take care of her new child, Ollie.

“We both knew that we liked each other and had strong feelings for each other. But the birth was the peaking point of our relationship, it bonded us,” stated Hodges.

“Motherhood is a big adjustment for anybody, especially with me being younger. But Max taking a week off from work really helped.”

While the expertise was hectic, Silvy now considers Ollie his personal baby.

“Anxiety was the biggest thing. There were so many unknowns, so many things that I didn’t know about becoming a dad,” stated Silvy.

“There’s a lot of learning that comes with being a new dad, but me and Ollie are bonding quite well.”

After sharing their story on social media, Hodges stated she has been flooded with reward for Silvy.

“On TikTok, everybody is asking if Max has a brother, calling him ‘man of the year’ and saying we were the cutest little family. It was a great reaction,” she stated.

“These days, there are a lot of unfortunate stories about men who take off when the woman becomes pregnant. Then here’s someone who comes in whilst you’re pregnant and is very actively involved in raising the child. It’s unheard of. I’m very lucky.”

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced with permission