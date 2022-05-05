Man helps son-in-law tie dhoti. Instagram users reminded of film 2 States

The social media is crammed with posts of {couples} showcasing their love and bonding. It is at all times pleasant to observe movies of {couples} once they belong to 2 totally different states or religions. It will not be solely the {couples} however their households additionally that find out about one another’s customs and traditions. Like this video posted on Instagram that reveals a person serving to his son-in-law tie a dhoti. The video goes viral and social media customers couldn’t cease themselves from evaluating this real-life state of affairs to the 2014 movie 2 States.

The video was posted by the Instagram account bharatchadha and travelingcoats seven days in the past. It has bought 2.1 million views thus far. “When you are a Punjabi son-in-law and your South Indian dad helps you wear lungi,” says the textual content on the video. It reveals the person serving to his son-in-law tie a dhoti after which they pose for an image.

“From sneaking in at my wife’s place when dad wasn’t at home to Dad himself making me wear his lungi, I am living my dreams… And getting a loving parents is cherry on the top…The most precious bond… A father and a Son… Just a two states story,” says the caption of the video.

The feedback part of the put up was crammed with individuals who couldn’t cease evaluating his life story to the 2014 movie 2 States starring Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which was primarily based on a novel by Chetan Bhagat.

“Reminds me of 2 states,” commented an Instagram consumer. “I am waiting for someone from south. Just want to keep this life excited than just arrange marriage and getting life on ease,” posted one other. “Welcome to south India buddy,” mentioned a 3rd.

