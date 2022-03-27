Man in 50s dies after paddleboard found floating off Palm Beach
A person believed to be his 50s has died after a paddleboard was discovered floating in water at Palm Beach in Sydney’s north on Sunday.
Surf lifesavers from North Palm Beach Surf Club started a search at about noon after crew of an inflatable rescue boat discovered a paddleboard within the water close to Barrenjoey Headland.
About 10 minutes later, the rescue boat crew discovered a person floating face down within the water and rushed him to shore the place they carried out CPR for about 40 minutes earlier than ambulances arrived, a NSW Surf Life Saving spokeswoman stated.
Despite their efforts, the person died on the scene.
Police say the person is but to be formally recognized however is believed to be in his 50s.
A spokesperson stated emergency providers had been referred to as to Palm Beach at about 12.10pm, after experiences that lifesavers had pulled the person from the water unconscious.
A report will likely be ready for the NSW Coroner.
