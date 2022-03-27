Man in 50s dies after paddleboard found floating off Palm Beach

A person believed to be his 50s has died after a paddleboard was discovered floating in water at Palm Beach in Sydney’s north on Sunday.

Surf lifesavers from North Palm Beach Surf Club started a search at about noon after crew of an inflatable rescue boat discovered a paddleboard within the water close to Barrenjoey Headland.

Surf lifesavers discovered the person in water close to Barrenjoey Headland. Credit:Nick Moir

About 10 minutes later, the rescue boat crew discovered a person floating face down within the water and rushed him to shore the place they carried out CPR for about 40 minutes earlier than ambulances arrived, a NSW Surf Life Saving spokeswoman stated.

Despite their efforts, the person died on the scene.