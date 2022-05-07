Man in hospital after Ipswich brawl involving bladed weapons
A 33-year-old man is in hospital in a severe situation after a brawl involving bladed weapons erupted in Ipswich in a single day.
About 9pm on Friday police had been known as to a Greenway Circuit residence in Springfield, the place the person was discovered with severe accidents.
It is believed he attended the tackle with a 28-year-old man when a combat between them and a 32-year-old male resident broke out.
The 28-year-old additionally suffered severe accidents, whereas the 32-year-old left by automobile earlier than police arrived.
A tyre-deflation system stopped the car and police took the person into custody.
The 33-year-old stays in Princess Alexandra Hospital in a severe situation, whereas the 28-year-old and 32-year-old are serving to police with their inquiries.