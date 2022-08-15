Man in police custody after shot fired at Perth home

A 37-year-old man is in police custody following a taking pictures in Perth’s southern suburbs.

Police attended a house on Barra Close residence in Leeming after a weapon was fired about 1.20am on Monday.

A WA Police spokeswoman stated nobody was harm within the incident and people concerned have been identified to one another.

“During the incident it is believed a firearm has been discharged,” she stated.

“No occupants inside the home were injured.”