Australia
Man in police custody after shot fired at Perth home
A 37-year-old man is in police custody following a taking pictures in Perth’s southern suburbs.
Police attended a house on Barra Close residence in Leeming after a weapon was fired about 1.20am on Monday.
A WA Police spokeswoman stated nobody was harm within the incident and people concerned have been identified to one another.
“During the incident it is believed a firearm has been discharged,” she stated.
“No occupants inside the home were injured.”