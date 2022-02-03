Man interprets football match for his visually impaired friend. Watch

A video showcasing the bond of friendship between two males has received individuals’s hearts. Posted on the Instagram web page goodnews_movement, the video is completely heartwarming to look at. There is an opportunity that the clip will depart you emotional too.

“Cesar interpreted the game for his friend Carlos who is blind. Cesar guides his friend’s hands at every move and goal. Cesar is Colombian; Carlos Honduran—but they both celebrate Honduras’ goal in this video. Colombia won this friendly match earlier this month 2-1. These friends love enjoying the games together,” reads the caption posted together with the video.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about two days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 2.8 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit varied reactions. A number of additionally posted coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

“Beautiful,” wrote singer Ricky Martin whereas reacting to the video. “This defines love on every level,” posted one other. “Oh my gosh! My heart and my teary eyes!” expressed a 3rd. “This is what life is all about,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?