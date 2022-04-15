Man Is Charged With Arson in Fire at an L.G.B.T.Q. Club in Brooklyn

“I had just gotten done with the cocktail training and the other bartender was like, ‘Oh, Tyler, go downstairs and get some beer and I’ll show you where we restock it,’” Mx. Glenn mentioned.

It was whereas Mx. Glenn was downstairs that, based on the prosecutors’ narrative of occasions, Mr. Lhota entered the membership and set it on fireplace. When they got here again upstairs, they observed that the air was a lot foggier than it had been simply earlier than.

“My thought process was like, ‘Oh, the smoke machine — they really turned it up for the party that’s about to happen,’” Mx. Glenn mentioned. “I got up there and it’s hard to breathe. I turn and there’s just a giant fire.” They mentioned their accidents, which included burns on their nostril and lips, had begun to heal.

A witness who was throughout the road when the hearth started described seeing a person matching Mr. Lhota’s description operating off after dashing out a aspect door of the constructing, the criticism says. A close-by safety digicam additionally captured him fleeing and different cameras tracked him taking a roundabout route dwelling, the criticism says.

Several days later, the criticism says, Mr. Lhota was arrested by the New York City police after a lady known as 911 and accused him of assaulting her. She subsequently recognized him because the arsonist proven within the safety digicam footage, the criticism says.

Mr. Lhota faces expenses of strangulation, a felony, and misdemeanor assault and harassment in state courtroom in Brooklyn in reference to the episode, courtroom information present. A Legal Aid Society lawyer representing him in that case couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.

On his LinkedIn web page, Mr. Lhota identifies himself as a software program developer and a graduate of Hunter College High School in Manhattan and Brown University, educational affiliations confirmed by way of on-line sources.