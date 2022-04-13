Man jailed for WhatsApp threats to kill Spain’s Prime Minister

A person has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail for

threatening to kill Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Trend studies citing

Euronews.

Manuel Murillo Sanchez was discovered responsible by Spain’s National

Court of getting ready to commit assassination and unlawful weapons

offences.

The 65-year-old former safety guard from Tarrasa was arrested

in 2018 after making deaths threats in a WhatsApp group.

The court docket heard how Murillo Sanchez had provided to behave as a

“sniper” and “hunt down” the Spanish PM “like a deer”.

The suspect’s feedback got here after the Spanish authorities had

ordered for the stays of former dictator Francisco Franco to be

exhumed.

The court docket rejected his defence that he had been intoxicated when

sending the WhatsApp messages and sentenced him to 2 years and

six months in jail for tried homicide.

He was additionally given a five-year sentence for possessing unlawful

weapons and banned from proudly owning any firearms for eight years. The

verdict is topic to enchantment.