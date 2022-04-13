Man jailed for WhatsApp threats to kill Spain’s Prime Minister
A person has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail for
threatening to kill Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Trend studies citing
Euronews.
Manuel Murillo Sanchez was discovered responsible by Spain’s National
Court of getting ready to commit assassination and unlawful weapons
offences.
The 65-year-old former safety guard from Tarrasa was arrested
in 2018 after making deaths threats in a WhatsApp group.
The court docket heard how Murillo Sanchez had provided to behave as a
“sniper” and “hunt down” the Spanish PM “like a deer”.
The suspect’s feedback got here after the Spanish authorities had
ordered for the stays of former dictator Francisco Franco to be
exhumed.
The court docket rejected his defence that he had been intoxicated when
sending the WhatsApp messages and sentenced him to 2 years and
six months in jail for tried homicide.
He was additionally given a five-year sentence for possessing unlawful
weapons and banned from proudly owning any firearms for eight years. The
verdict is topic to enchantment.