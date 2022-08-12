Man jailed for years of ‘recklessly’ grooming almost 20 girls

She was truly an undercover police officer. Explicit conversations and footage had been discovered on his laptop computer throughout a subsequent police search of his Queensland residence. When requested about his offending, Wood informed officers: “I don’t know why I do it, I truly don’t.” Defence barrister Paula Morreau mentioned Wood was “disgusted with himself”. “He acted recklessly, he acted selfishly, and … in a complete avoidance of the reality of the impact on the children he interacted with,” she mentioned.

Wood later informed a psychologist about “being in a fantasy world” throughout his offending, the courtroom heard. A psychologist’s report mentioned Wood didn’t have “any particular tendency toward children”, describing the net conversations as a straightforward technique to receive sexual gratification. Wood pleaded responsible to 18 counts of grooming a baby beneath 16 with intent to reveal to indecent matter, seven counts of utilizing web to obtain youngsters beneath 16 and one in all possessing baby exploitation materials. “There is little doubt in my mind that your offending would have had an effect on those children,” Judge Gardiner mentioned. “Your behaviour was persistent … and somewhat predatory.