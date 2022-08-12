Man jailed for years of ‘recklessly’ grooming almost 20 girls

She was truly an undercover police officer. Explicit conversations and photos had been discovered on his laptop computer throughout a subsequent police search of his Queensland residence. When requested about his offending, Wood instructed officers: “I don’t know why I do it, I truly don’t.” Defence barrister Paula Morreau mentioned Wood was “disgusted with himself”. “He acted recklessly, he acted selfishly, and … in a complete avoidance of the reality of the impact on the children he interacted with,” she mentioned.

Wood later instructed a psychologist about “being in a fantasy world” throughout his offending, the court docket heard. A psychologist’s report mentioned Wood didn’t have “any particular tendency toward children”, describing the web conversations as a simple method to get hold of sexual gratification. Wood pleaded responsible to 18 counts of grooming a baby underneath 16 with intent to reveal to indecent matter, seven counts of utilizing web to acquire kids underneath 16 and one in all possessing baby exploitation materials. “There is little doubt in my mind that your offending would have had an effect on those children,” Judge Gardiner mentioned. “Your behaviour was persistent … and somewhat predatory.