Man killed after holding worker at knifepoint

Footage has emerged of a person being shot by police in a McDonald’s automotive park after he held a girl at knifepoint.

A knife-wielding has been shot lifeless by police in a McDonald’s automotive park in entrance of horrified prospects after holding a feminine employee hostage.

Queensland Police mentioned the shirtless man arrived at Marsden Park Shopping Centre, south of Brisbane, on Friday afternoon and demanded staff open the money registers.

However, after they refused the 32-year-old Kedron man threatened workers with a knife and held a feminine employee at knifepoint.

Worries witnessed maded a number of calls to police, prompting officers to hurry to the scene.

Confronting footage, filmed by onlookers, exhibits the shirtless man strolling in the direction of police as they encompass him and yell “drop the knife”.

The shirtless man seems to yell again at police, “F**k off” and “I don’t even have a gun”.

He then strikes in the direction of the officers as they direct him to get on the bottom.

The officers fired no less than 3 times and the person fell to the bottom.

Police continued to level their weapons on the man and directed him to drop the knife.

The man was rushed to Logan Hospital in a vital situation, the place he later died.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll mentioned the feminine worker was nonetheless being held hostage when police arrived.

“Police called on this person numerous times, numerous times to put down the knife,” she mentioned advised media on Saturday.

“When he came at police, obviously police took action. Knives can be just as dangerous as guns.”

Police mentioned the person had threatened folks at quite a lot of companies on the purchasing centre with a knife.

Witnesses mentioned he had been threatening workers at McDonald’s and demanded registers be opened for him and have become enraged.

“Police attempted to negotiate with man however he threatened them with the knife and police shot him,” an announcement from Queensland Police mentioned.

Against the law scene was established within the McDonald’s automotive park, the place a number of forensic presents remained late Friday evening.

Acting Chief Superintendent Mel Adams mentioned police tried to subdue the person with a taser earlier than utilizing their weapons.

“Police attempted to negotiate with that person but that person ran at police,” she mentioned.

Witnesses are being urged to contact police and supply footage of the incident however police say it’s too early to make touch upon particular elements of the investigation.

“Our investigations will work on any footage that is available. It is quite a complex scene with multiple people who witnessed the event and multiple officers on site,” Superintendent Adams mentioned.

“It’s very traumatic circumstances for our people. Nobody goes to work thinking they are going to harm another person.

“This is something that will take some time for (the officers) to get through.”

The fast-food restaurant has launched an announcement confirming no workers or prospects had been harmed.

“Crew involved have been offered support and we are assisting police,” the assertion learn.

Investigations are persevering with with overview by the Ethical Standards Command and the Crime and Corruption Commission.