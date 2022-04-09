Man Killed As He Tampers With World War II Bomb In Czech Republic

Police mentioned on Twitter the useless man in all probability mistook the bomb for an outdated sewage pipe. (Representational)

Prague:

A World War II bomb went off early Friday within the jap Czech metropolis of Ostrava after a person tried to chop it throughout excavation work, killing him and injuring one other.

Police mentioned on Twitter the useless man in all probability mistook the bomb for an outdated sewage pipe.

“He used an angle grinder to cut up the metal and the bomb went off,” they added.

“We can confirm it was an aerial bomb explosion,” police spokeswoman Eva Michalikova advised AFP.

Local media mentioned a 49-year-old man died whereas a 31-year-old man suffered a lightweight head damage.

Police evacuated about 50 individuals from homes inside 300 metres (yards) of the location.

World War II ammunition and bombs are sometimes discovered within the northeastern Czech Republic via which the Red Army superior within the spring of 1945.

Last yr alone, police evacuated tons of of individuals on three events due to unexploded aerial bombs.

