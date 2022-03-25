Man Killed By Teenager For Breaking Mobile Phone In Maharashtra: Police

The teenager obtained offended and fatally attacked Kumar, the police stated. (Representational)

Nagpur:

A labourer was killed allegedly by a youngster for breaking the latter’s cell phone in Nagpur metropolis, Maharashtra, police stated on Thursday.

The man has been recognized as Saliram alias Rinku Kumar (31) and {the teenager} has been detained after the incident which occurred on late Wednesday night time, they stated.

Kumar and the accused initially hailed from Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh and resided within the metropolis, the police stated.

The sufferer needed to make a telephone name to his relations in his native village and requested {the teenager} for his cell phone, however the latter refused, resulting in a verbal struggle. After someday, Kumar made a name from the teenager’s cell phone and later broke the gadget by hitting it on the bottom, they stated.

The teenager obtained offended and fatally attacked Kumar, the police stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)