Man Killed In Roslindale Shooting Identified As Dreshaun Johnson By Mentor

ROSLINDALE (CBS) — The man shot and killed outdoors of a Roslindale gas station Friday night time is being recognized by his mentor as Dreshaun Johnson. Boston Police are nonetheless investigating the capturing that killed Johnson and significantly injured one other man.

Heather Powell chocked again tears remembering the boy she mentored on the Roslindale Community Center for a decade.

“I still can’t imagine how this could happen to someone so loved,” stated Powell. “Dre was a star. He didn’t deserve this to happen to him.”

Powell says Johnson was in his early twenties.

“Still trying to process what happened myself, and all the youth leaders in the community are definitely grieving right now. This is a huge loss for Roslindale.”

The group was grieving as a result of it’s one other life was misplaced to gun violence, the very factor the youth program sought to forestall.

Powell can’t think about why somebody would need to damage, let alongside kill Johnson, an individual she described as a brilliant gentle.

“They’ll remember him as a very loving young person in this community,” she stated. “You knew he was in the room. He had this loud voice he helped me grow.”

Another sufferer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening accidents. There have been no arrests but. Boston Police are nonetheless looking for the gunman.