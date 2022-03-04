Man killed in suburban shooting

One man has died and one other is struggling gunshot wounds on his buttocks following a suburban taking pictures in Sydney’s west in a single day.

A person has died and a second man has been injured following a public taking pictures in Sydney’s west in a single day.

Emergency companies rushed to a service station on the intersection of Pitt and Neil Streets at Merrylands about 11.50pm Thursday after studies a person had been shot.

When police arrived they discovered a 39-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

He was handled by NSW Ambulance paramedics earlier than being taken to Westmead Hospital in a steady situation.

Officers then discovered the physique of a person close to the intersection of Fox and Robert Streets at Holroyd a short while later.

The man is but to be formally recognized however is believed to be 40.

Police established two crime scenes, that are being examined by specialist forensic police.

Officers additionally carried out a search of the encompassing space.

Strike Force Severene was established with detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad

As investigations proceed, anybody who might have dashcam footage or CCTV from the encompassing space is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.