Man Killed In Uptown Shooting Late Saturday Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police have been investigating a murder in Uptown late Saturday night time.

Police mentioned there was a pictures fired name within the space of Hennepin and Lagoon avenues simply earlier than midnight.

Responding officers discovered a person in his 30s with a gunshot wound close to Girard and Lagoon. Officers and different first responders tried to save lots of him, however he died on the scene.

Police mentioned they suppose there was an argument between a number of folks inside a enterprise, and so they went outdoors and pictures have been fired.

No one has been arrested.

This is the twenty sixth murder in Minneapolis this 12 months.