Man leaves New Jersey for Poland, to try and save his family members and others from war in Ukraine

SOMERSET, N.J. — A New Jersey man CBS2 first launched to you final week is flying into Poland, after which driving to Ukraine to try to save his members of the family.

CBS2’s Cory James spoke to him on Monday and attended a vigil the place different Ukrainians had been turning to one another for help.

Through the ability of track, prayer, and lightweight, the sight of solidarity was seen exterior a church in Somerset on Monday evening.

It attracted native of Ukraine, like one girl, who mentioned she is apprehensive about her family members, to tears.

“My brothers, my family, my nephews, they are that age from 18 to 60s,” she mentioned. “We hope miracles will happen.”

That is what Gene Lisitsa hopes for, too. CBS2 first spoke with him on Friday as he received calls from his relatives in Ukraine who have been hiding in bathrooms to stay safe.

By Monday, the 30-year-old had booked a flight in an try and race to avoid wasting his grandmother and niece, who’s 6 months pregnant.

“The house my auntie and grandmother are currently sheltered in was hit by shrapnel,” Lisitsa mentioned. “They have moments to go shopping, etc., and that’s when we plan to extract them from there.”

Lisitsa additionally started a GoFundMe page to help others in need.

“My first course of action is to help my family, but I will help as many people as I can. whether it’s food, whether it’s oxygen tanks for elderly, medicine, etc.,” he mentioned.

He’s a person exhibiting up for his household abroad, as his New Jersey group reveals up for folks like him.

“It makes me feel that I’m not alone, that they are people like me, mothers, which are praying for our sons,” Lesia Siwko mentioned.

“We’re all Ukrainian tonight. We’re all Ukrainian every single night,” Gov. Phil Murphy mentioned.

The governor mentioned he had a optimistic dialog with the consulate normal of Ukraine in New York, who was additionally at Monday’s prayer vigil.