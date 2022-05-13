Man linked to killing of 2 ANC councillors also faces corruption charges at Limpopo municipality | News24

One of the 2 accused within the homicide of two ANC councillors has different pending expenses.

Jabulani Mashamaite faces 121 counts of corruption, together with cash laundering.

He and 28 others will seem in court docket on 19 July for pre-trial.

One of the 2 folks linked to the killing of two ANC councillors has pending expenses of alleged corruption on the Mogalakwena municipality in Limpopo.

Deputy company supervisor Jabulani Mashamaite, 48, is charged with 121 counts of corruption, together with cash laundering and conspiracy to commit corruption.

This revelation got here after Mashamaite was recognized as one of many 4 accused of murdering Valtyne Kekana, 54, and Ralph Kanyane, 32, in 2019.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, Mashamaite and 28 others are linked to the corruption allegations on the municipality, which occurred between 2016 and 2019.

She added:

Among these accused are the previous mayor of Mogalakwena municipality, Andrina Matsemela, Nkadi Mabusela, the sister of the previous mayor, and Tolly Mashamaite.

Malabi-Dzhangi mentioned Mashamaite and the others allegedly acquired gratification from service suppliers, whereas different corporations acquired cash for companies not rendered.

“The municipality lost over R15 million due to the illegal activities of the accused,” mentioned Malabi-Dzhangi.

When they appeared within the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crime Court in April 2022, the court docket dismissed their software for the matter to be struck off the roll, Malabi-Dzhangi mentioned.

They will seem in court docket on 19 July for pre-trial.

