Man lost in Brisbane River ‘ran from police’ on lookout for looters

The information comes after one other man in his 60s died on Sunday at Wondai, within the South Burnett area north of Kingaroy, after his automobile was swept into floodwater.

The area was hit by storms in current days, whereas the south-east additionally recorded extra rain, including to already saturated catchments and delaying flood clean-up.

The storm menace compelled the return of the “mud army” of clean-up volunteers to be reduce brief.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Beaudesert within the Scenic Rim had 47 millimetres on Sunday afternoon, Oakey close to Toowoomba recorded 29, Gympie noticed 13, Kingaroy north-west of Brisbane obtained 14, Tewantin on the Sunshine Coast had 8, whereas Brisbane recorded lower than one millimetre.