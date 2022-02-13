Man lynched by villagers over blasphemy allegation, say Pakistani police
“The lynching will be dealt with full severity of the law. We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands,” he mentioned in an announcement.
A authorities spokesman mentioned greater than 60 individuals suspected of involvement within the lynching have been arrested, including that extra suspects had been being recognized by social media movies shot by the villagers in Tulamba, Khanewal district.
The mob gathered at a mosque on Saturday evening after the son of its prayer chief introduced that he had noticed the person burning pages of the holy e book, police official Munawar Hussain instructed Reuters.
Police arrived to search out the person unconscious and tied to a tree, Hussain mentioned, including that the mob additionally attacked the police.
“The villagers armed with batons, axes and iron rods killed him and hanged his body from a tree,” Hussain mentioned.
He mentioned that proof to this point gathered by police instructed the lifeless man, recognized as Muhammad Mushtaq, was in his 50s and appeared to have had psychological disabilities.
Mob killings over accusations of blasphemy — against the law that may carry the dying sentence — are pretty frequent in Muslim-majority Pakistan.