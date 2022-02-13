Man lynched by villagers over blasphemy allegation, say Pakistani police

Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered motion in opposition to the mob and any police who acted an onlookers to the killing.

“The lynching will be dealt with full severity of the law. We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands,” he mentioned in an announcement.

A authorities spokesman mentioned greater than 60 individuals suspected of involvement within the lynching have been arrested, including that extra suspects had been being recognized by social media movies shot by the villagers in Tulamba, Khanewal district.

The mob gathered at a mosque on Saturday evening after the son of its prayer chief introduced that he had noticed the person burning pages of the holy e book, police official Munawar Hussain instructed Reuters.