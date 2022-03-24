Man makes wooden treadmill that works. Video wows KTR and Anand Mahindra

A person is receiving applaud from many on Twitter together with Telangana minster KT Rama Rao and enterprise tycoon Anand Mahindra for his wonderful workable picket treadmill. There is an opportunity that the video showcasing the person’s expertise will depart you amazed too.

Twitter consumer Arunn Bhagavathula posted the video just a few days in the past. “Amazing treadmill that works without power,” they wrote whereas posting the video. The clip opens to indicate a person working with items reduce in numerous dimensions and shapes. The clip then goes on to indicate how the person assembles every part to create the picket gear.

KTR whereas re-sharing the video wrote, “Wow!” together with two clapping palms emoticons. He additionally tagged the official Twitter deal with of T- Works, an initiative of presidency of Telangana, and added, “Please connect and help him scale up.”

Mahindra additionally shared phrases of reward to understand the person’s creation. “In a world of commoditised, energy hungry devices, the passion for craftsmanship, the hours of dedicated efforts in hand-making this device makes it a work of art, not just a treadmill.I want one…,” he wrote.

Take a have a look at the video:

What are your ideas on the video of the picket treadmill?