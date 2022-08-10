Man meets great-granddaughter named after his late wife. Watch how he reacts

Meeting one’s nice grandchild for the very first time is an expertise that can at all times be incomparable to some other. That’s what has been showcased on this one video shared on Twitter. It opens to indicate how a person meets his great-granddaughter for the very first time. But a very powerful and noteworthy a part of this video is his response to figuring out that the little baby is known as after his late spouse. The video was shared on the Twitter deal with of Good News Correspondent, which has over 80,000 followers on it.

“This grandpa lost the love of his life last summer. Her name was Anna, & she went by Anny (Annie). He even named his boat Anny Baby. He just flew down from Wisconsin to meet the new baby, Annie Rae. This is the first time he held her. Just like Anny,” reads the caption to this video. There is an effective probability that you can find the response on a part of this nice grandfather totally emotional and heartwarming.

Take a take a look at the video that’s positive to tug at your heartstrings:

This grandpa misplaced the love of his life final summer season. Her title was Anna, & she glided by Anny (Annie). He even named his boat Anny Baby. He simply flew down from Wisconsin to fulfill the brand new child, Annie Rae. This is the primary time he held her.;”Just like Anny.” pic.twitter.com/Oqk3yqLV8M — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) August 8, 2022

Since being shared, the video has gathered greater than 37,000 views. It has additionally acquired practically 1,400 likes. People have posted varied feedback to react to the video. “So beautiful to see him smile again. May the Lord give him the strength to bear the loss of his wife,” shared a Twitter person. “Annie Rae might not see his grandpa when she grew up… But she indeed has a great memory with his grandpa. What a beautiful moment,” expressed one other.