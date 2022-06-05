Man missing after being swept off rocks in Hermanus, body of kayaker found in KZN | News24

The NSRI assisted in an in depth sea and shoreline search after a person was swept off the rocks on the Esplanade in Hermanus.

A 25-year-old man has gone lacking after he was

swept into the ocean within the Western Cape.

The man was accumulating bait for fishing when he was

washed away.

Another man, in his 70s, died in KwaZulu-Natal

after his kayak capsized on a river mouth and he was swept into the ocean.

A 25-year-old man is lacking after he was swept off

the rocks in Hermanus, whereas one other man was discovered lifeless after his kayak

capsized within the Umzimkhulu River on Saturday.

According to experiences by the National Sea Institute

Rescue (NSRI), the 25-year-old man had been accumulating bait for fishing on the

Esplanade in Hermanus, when a sequence of waves swept him off the rocks, into the

sea.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon mentioned search and

rescue groups had responded at 12:06 on Saturday, nevertheless, regardless of the in depth

sea and shoreline search there had been no signal of the lacking man.

READ | Shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach after strong waves

batter coastline

Meanwhile, one other man was discovered lifeless after his

kayak capsized within the Umzimkhulu River mouth in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, at

11:06.

Lambinon mentioned:

The kayaker, a male in his 70s, was separated from the kayak and was being swept out to sea via the river mouth.

The kayak was positioned, washed up on the shoreline.

“During the ocean search, the physique of the person

was positioned within the surf line and recovered onto the ocean rescue craft.”

An inquest docket has been opened for

investigation.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you

need delivered straight to your inbox.