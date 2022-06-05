Man missing after being swept off rocks in Hermanus, body of kayaker found in KZN | News24
The NSRI assisted in an in depth sea and shoreline search after a person was swept off the rocks on the Esplanade in Hermanus.
- A 25-year-old man has gone lacking after he was
swept into the ocean within the Western Cape.
- The man was accumulating bait for fishing when he was
washed away.
- Another man, in his 70s, died in KwaZulu-Natal
after his kayak capsized on a river mouth and he was swept into the ocean.
A 25-year-old man is lacking after he was swept off
the rocks in Hermanus, whereas one other man was discovered lifeless after his kayak
capsized within the Umzimkhulu River on Saturday.
According to experiences by the National Sea Institute
Rescue (NSRI), the 25-year-old man had been accumulating bait for fishing on the
Esplanade in Hermanus, when a sequence of waves swept him off the rocks, into the
sea.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon mentioned search and
rescue groups had responded at 12:06 on Saturday, nevertheless, regardless of the in depth
sea and shoreline search there had been no signal of the lacking man.
READ | Shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach after strong waves
batter coastline
Meanwhile, one other man was discovered lifeless after his
kayak capsized within the Umzimkhulu River mouth in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, at
11:06.
Lambinon mentioned:
The kayaker, a male in his 70s, was separated from the kayak and was being swept out to sea via the river mouth.
The kayak was positioned, washed up on the shoreline.
“During the ocean search, the physique of the person
was positioned within the surf line and recovered onto the ocean rescue craft.”
An inquest docket has been opened for
investigation.
Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you
need delivered straight to your inbox.
We stay in a world the place information and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you possibly can belief. For 14 free days, you possibly can have entry to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, prime opinions and a variety of options. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later at the moment. Thereafter you’ll be billed R75 per 30 days. You can cancel anytime and when you cancel inside 14 days you will not be billed.